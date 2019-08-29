Wallace leads Bradenton to 5-2 win over Palm Beach

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Gavin Wallace allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 5-2 win on Thursday.

Wallace struck out eight and walked one while allowing one run.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Nick Dunn advanced on singles by Michael Perri and Nolan Gorman, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Luken Baker.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Marauders took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Mason Martin drove in three runs and Travis Swaggerty drove in one en route to the four-run lead.

Joe Jacques (4-3) got the win in relief while Michael Baird (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.