Gold, Nevin carry Hartford to 5-2 win over Harrisburg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Brandon Gold allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Hartford Yard Goats topped the Harrisburg Senators 5-2 on Wednesday.

Gold (12-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Harrisburg tied the game 1-1 in the third after Kevin McGowan hit a solo home run.

The Yard Goats went out in front with four runs in the fifth inning, including a solo home run by Brian Serven.

McGowan (1-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.