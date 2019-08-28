Sunitsch, McInerney fuel 5-0 Carolina win over Fayetteville

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Pat McInerney hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Scott Sunitsch allowed just one hit over five innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-0 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mudcats and a four-game winning streak for the Woodpeckers.

The home run by McInerney scored Brice Turang to give the Mudcats a 2-0 lead.

The Mudcats later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, McInerney hit an RBI single, while Nathan Rodriguez and Jackie Urbaez both drove in a run in the seventh.

Sunitsch (2-0) struck out eight and walked three to get the win.

Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out seven in the Carolina League game.

For the Woodpeckers, Scott Schreiber doubled twice. Fayetteville was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Carolina staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.