Bonifacio’s run leads Durham to 3-2 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Brosseau was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to give the Durham Bulls a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday. The Bulls swept the three-game series with the win.

Emilio Bonifacio scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Jake Cronenworth and then went to third on a walk by Nate Lowe.

The walk by Lowe scored Dalton Kelly to tie the game 2-2.

Charlotte took a 2-0 lead after Danny Mendick and Luis Robert hit solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. Durham answered in the sixth inning when Michael Perez hit a solo home run.

Cole Sulser (6-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Carson Fulmer (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.