Milligan’s run leads Danville to 5-4 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Cody Milligan scored on an error in the first inning to help the Danville Braves secure a 5-4 victory over the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday.

Milligan scored on the play to give the Braves a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a ground out by Beau Philip.

After Danville added three runs in the second, the Pirates cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Samuel Inoa hit a two-run home run.

The Braves tacked on another run in the ninth when Philip scored on an error.

Bristol saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Rivero in the ninth inning to cut the Danville lead to 5-4.

Zach Daniels (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bristol starter Luis Ortiz (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Inoa homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Pirates.