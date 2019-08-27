Cumberland’s homer leads Bowie to 3-1 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Brett Cumberland hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 3-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday.

The home run by Cumberland, part of a two-run inning, gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead before Cedric Mullins hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Reading grabbed the lead on a single by Darick Hall that scored Alec Bohm. Bowie answered in the next half-inning when Mason McCoy hit an RBI triple, driving in Carlos Perez.

Steven Klimek (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jonathan Hennigan (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.