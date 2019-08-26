Busby hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Palm Beach

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 10-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Monday.

The grand slam by Busby capped a five-run inning and gave the Marauders a 6-1 lead after Mason Martin hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Marauders later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Bradenton right-hander Brad Case (5-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (6-15) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up five runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.