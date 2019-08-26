Ortiz’s double leads Clearwater to 5-1 win over Lakeland

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Monday.

The double by Ortiz started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Threshers a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Vierling hit an RBI single and Rafael Marchan hit a sacrifice fly.

Following the big inning, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Nick Ames hit an RBI single, bringing home Ulrich Bojarski.

The Threshers tacked on another run in the fifth when Madison Stokes hit an RBI double, bringing home Luke Miller.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Brown (5-7) got the win in relief while Lakeland starter Garrett Hill (6-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.