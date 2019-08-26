Reds look to stop 3-game skid against Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (60-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-82, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (9-6, 2.92 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.23 ERA)

LINE: Reds -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 27-40 on their home turf. Miami's team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .347.

The Reds are 23-38 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.23, Trevor Bauer paces the staff with a mark of 4.43.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .261. Starlin Castro is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 54 extra base hits and has 79 RBIs. Aristides Aquino is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .268 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (thumb), Joey Votto: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).