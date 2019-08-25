Miller’s homer leads Jacksonville to 9-4 win over Mobile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Miller hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-4 win over the Mobile BayBears in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Miller started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Adrian Nieto hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Victor Victor Mesa.

The Jumbo Shrimp later added four runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Riley Mahan hit a three-run home run, while Jazz Chisholm drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Anfernee Seymour in the fifth.

Chad Smith (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mobile starter Andrew Wantz (0-6) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Mobile won the first game 2-1.