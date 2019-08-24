Couples makes an ace, builds 5-shot lead at Boeing Classic

Fred Couples tosses the ball to his caddie during the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic golf tournament Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Snoqualmie, Wash. Rebekah Welch

Fred Couples made a hole-in-one in a round of 9-under 63 on Saturday and built a five-shot lead after two rounds of the Boeing Classic, his hometown tournament that he is trying to win for the first time.

Couples made the ace on No. 9, using a 4 iron on the 203-yard hole. It was the highlight of another solid day from the Seattle native, who has posted consecutive bogey-free rounds.

David Toms rebounded from a first-round 70 with a 9-under 63, and was tied for second at 11 under with Paul Broadhurst, who followed an opening 66 with a 67. Bernhard Langer (68), Ken Duke (66) and Stephen Leaney (68) are another stroke back at 10 under.

Couples shot a 7-under 65 in the first round at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. The hole-in-one jump-started his round on Saturday as he went on to birdie five of the next six holes. Couples closed out the round with a birdie at the 18th for a 30 on the back nine.

Couples, who grew up about 30 minutes from the course, has never finished higher than a tie for third in the tournament.