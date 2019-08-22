Cabbage’s single leads Fort Myers to 5-2 win over Charlotte

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Trey Cabbage hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Thursday. The Miracle swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Cabbage, part of a three-run inning, gave the Miracle a 2-0 lead before Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Fort Myers added two runs, the Stone Crabs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Michael Smith scored on a groundout and Zach Rutherford hit a sacrifice fly.

Melvi Acosta (7-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Charlotte starter Drew Strotman (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.