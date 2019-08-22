Jimenez leads Connecticut to 1-0 win over Brooklyn

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Marco Jimenez allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Brooklyn Cyclones in a 1-0 win in a game that was called early on Thursday.

Jimenez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Nick Quintana advanced to third on a double by Jordan Verdon and then scored on a double by Verdon.

Frank Valentino (1-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cyclones were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Tigers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.