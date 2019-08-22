Cardinals sign veteran WR Crabtree to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran receiver Michael Crabtree to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Crabtree is entering his 11th season and has played for San Francisco, Oakland and Baltimore after being drafted 10th overall out of Texas Tech. He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.

The team announced the deal on Monday night but did not disclose terms.

Crabtree will be part of an intriguing offense that includes No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, running back David Johnson and receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

Crabtree started all 16 games last season for Baltimore and had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns.