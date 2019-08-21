Sports
Ponce, Tolman spur Indianapolis to 3-1 win over Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Mitchell Tolman hit two solo homers, and Cody Ponce tossed five scoreless innings as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Toledo Mud Hens 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Ponce (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing two hits.
Indianapolis got on the board first in the third inning, scoring on a solo home run by Tolman.
After Indianapolis added two runs, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Daz Cameron hit a solo home run.
Zac Reininger (2-3) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two in the International League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Toledo won the first game 9-8.
