Shaw leads San Antonio to 9-4 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Travis Shaw hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Iowa Cubs 9-4 on Wednesday.

The home runs by Shaw, both three-run shots, came in the fifth off Tyson Miller and in the seventh off Trevor Clifton. Corey Ray doubled twice and singled in the win.

San Antonio right-hander Shelby Miller (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter T. Miller (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.