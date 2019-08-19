Winder, Webb fuel 6-2 Cedar Rapids win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Tyler Webb hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Josh Winder struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-2 on Monday.

The single by Webb came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Kernels a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Trevor Casanova hit an RBI double, scoring DaShawn Keirsey.

Winder (7-2) allowed two runs and five hits to get the win.

Felipe Tejada (6-1) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.