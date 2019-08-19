Moncada has 3 RBI, leads Charlotte to 13-11 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Charlie Tilson each drove home three runs, as the Charlotte Knights beat the Durham Bulls 13-11 on Monday.

Moncada homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning when Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 13-6, the Bulls cut into the deficit with five runs in the eighth inning, including two-run home runs by Michael Perez and Emilio Bonifacio.

Charlotte starter Kyle Kubat (5-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Pinto (9-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Durham got contributions throughout its order, as six players collected at least two hits. Bonifacio homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.