Smith Jr’s double leads Norfolk to 6-5 win over Gwinnett

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Dwight Smith Jr hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 6-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday.

Rylan Bannon scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Smith Jr.

Dillon Tate (2-0) got the win in relief while Jeremy Walker (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Johan Camargo doubled and singled twice for the Stripers.