Derby, Austin spur San Antonio to 8-0 win over New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Tyler Austin homered and had two hits, and Bubba Derby allowed just three hits over five innings as the San Antonio Missions topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 8-0 on Sunday.

Derby (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

San Antonio batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a double by Derby that scored Tyrone Taylor.

The Missions later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Cody Poteet (2-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

Austin Dean singled three times for the Baby Cakes. New Orleans was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the San Antonio staff recorded its 13th shutout of the year.