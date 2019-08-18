Hollie’s triple leads Burlington to 8-4 win over Greeneville

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- David Hollie hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to an 8-4 win over the Greeneville Reds on Sunday.

The triple by Hollie, part of a four-run inning, gave the Royals a 7-4 lead before Kevon Jackson hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Alex Smith (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Manuel Cachutt (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Reds, Tyler Callihan homered and singled, driving in two runs.