Adames leads Wisconsin to 9-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Freisis Adames struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Peoria Chiefs in a 9-2 win on Saturday.

Adames (3-2) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Wisconsin had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the second and third innings.

In the second, Connor McVey hit a two-run double, while Antonio Pinero hit a two-run double in the third.

Logan Gragg (0-3) went two innings, allowing seven runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked five.

Leandro Cedeno doubled twice for the Chiefs. Brandon Riley doubled and singled.