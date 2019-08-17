Casey’s double leads Tulsa to 6-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Donovan Casey hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

The double by Casey capped a four-run inning and gave the Drillers a 4-1 lead after Omar Estevez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Drillers extended their lead in the seventh when Estevez hit a two-run double.

Tulsa right-hander Markus Solbach (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Scott Blewett (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.