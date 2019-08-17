‘Savages’ again: Yankees erupt at umpires, beat Indians 6-5

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, argues with Home plate umpire Ben May after being ejected during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.

Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.

But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.

For the third time in a month — each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate — the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.

James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.

Aroldis Chapman closed for his 35th save in 40 chances.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.

After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant's 25th homer this season and third in five games.

Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams unscathed.

Rowan Wick retired each of the three batters he faced for his first major league save.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the NL Central.

Aquino's blast off Miles Mikolas (7-13) gave the Reds a 5-1 lead in the fifth. It was the rookie's 11th homer in his 17th career game.

Anthony DeSclafani (8-7) worked five innings, allowing Matt Carpenter's second-inning homer.

RAYS 1, TIGERS 0, 13 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Brosseau's pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard and gave Tampa Bay the win over Detroit.

Sogard doubled off Matt Hall (0-1) with two outs and Tommy Pham was intentionally walked. Brosseau singled to right-center field for the Rays' first run since Wednesday, ending a streak of 29 scoreless innings.

Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Poche (3-4) got the win after striking out two of the three Tigers he faced in the 13th.

METS 4, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put New York ahead with a two-run single in its win over Kansas City.

Alonso got three hits and snapped a 1-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he rolled a bases-loaded grounder up the middle. Juan Lagares, who also had three hits, added an RBI triple in the eighth.

Last year's NL Cy Young Award winner, deGrom (8-7) gave up one run and three hits while striking out five.

Royals starter Jakob Junis (8-11) allowed a one-out single to Lagares in the seventh and hit No. 9 batter Aaron Altherr with a pitch before he was pulled.

Seth Lugo worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt's six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland. The A's have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16.

Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break he's 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight and six of seven after winning eight in a row and 18 of 21.

The A's scored five runs against rookie starter Rogelio Armenteros (1-1) in the third.

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and Boston beat Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.

Trey Mancini had a double — his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit — for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.

Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season.

Asher Wojciechowski (2-6) gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and San Diego cooled off Philadelphia.

Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Eric Hosmer had three hits for the Padres, and Josh Naylor tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth.

J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who lost for the first time since former manager Charlie Manuel returned as hitting coach on Tuesday.

The Padres went in front with a pair of runs in the fifth off reliever Nick Pivetta (4-5).

Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 37 chances.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.

Seager's two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).

Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.

Anthony Bass (2-4) worked one inning for the win and Matt Magill pitched around a two-out double in the ninth to earn his first career save.