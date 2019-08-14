Ready’s single leads Batavia to 11-5 win over West Virginia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Nic Ready hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to an 11-5 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday.

The single by Ready came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Muckdogs a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Troy Johnston scored on a wild pitch.

The Muckdogs later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Johnston and Ready both drove in a run, while Johnston and Ready hit RBI doubles in the eighth.

M.D. Johnson (1-0) got the win in relief while Jacob Webb (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jared Triolo doubled and singled four times, driving home three runs for the Black Bears.