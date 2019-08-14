Encarnacion’s homer leads Fort Myers to 2-1 win over St. Lucie

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Fort Myers Miracle a 2-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the third, Fort Myers took the lead on a solo home run by Jacob Pearson. St. Lucie answered in the next half-inning when Jeremy Vasquez scored on a double play.

Pearson homered, doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Johan Quezada (6-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while St. Lucie starter Luc Rennie (7-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.