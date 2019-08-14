Hill’s home run leads Altoona over Harrisburg in 10 innings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Altoona Curve to a 3-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday.

The home run by Hill scored Oneil Cruz after he hit an RBI single. The home run came after an RBI single by Cruz that gave the Curve the lead earlier in the inning.

Both Altoona starter Cam Vieaux and Harrisburg starter Kyle McGowin delivered strong pitching performances. Vieaux struck out three and walked four while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings. McGowin struck out five and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings.

Blake Cederlind (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Bonnell (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Senators were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.