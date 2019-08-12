Batesole’s double leads Greenville to 6-5 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Korby Batesole hit a bases-clearing double in the second inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 6-5 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Monday.

The double by Batesole scored Alan Marrero, Brandon Howlett, and Tyler Dearden to tie the game 3-3.

The Drive later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Dearden hit an RBI single, while Marrero hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Augusta saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Wyatt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the Greenville lead to 6-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Angel Padron (2-6) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peter Lannoo (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greenville improved to 6-2 against Augusta this season.