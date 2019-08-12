Newsome helps to shut out NW Arkansas, Arkansas wins 3-0

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Ljay Newsome and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-0 on Monday.

Newsome (3-2) went six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out seven to pick up the win. Scott Blewett (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

In the third inning, Arkansas took a 1-0 lead on a double by Jarred Kelenic that scored Luis Liberato. The Travelers scored again in the fourth when Nick Zammarelli hit a sacrifice fly and Logan Taylor hit an RBI triple.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Arkansas improved to 18-7 against NW Arkansas this season.