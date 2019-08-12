Lee, Perry lead the way for Tri-City

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- AJ Lee homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs as the Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the Connecticut Tigers 7-5 on Monday.

Nathan Perry homered and doubled with two runs for Tri-City.

Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when C.J. Stubbs hit a two-run double.

Trailing 7-3, the Tigers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kona Quiggle and Eliezer Alfonzo hit RBI singles.

Peyton Battenfield (2-1) got the win in relief while Connecticut starter Austin Bergner (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.