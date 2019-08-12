Sports
Wood’s run leads West Virginia to 4-3 win over Auburn
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Cory Wood scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears beat the Auburn Doubledays 4-3 on Monday.
Wood scored after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a ground out by Matthew Fraizer.
The walk by Matthiessen capped a two-run inning for the Black Bears that started when Wood hit a single, scoring Brendt Citta.
Auburn took a 3-0 lead when Wilmer Perez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Dunn in the fourth inning. West Virginia answered in the fifth inning when Kyle Wilkie scored on a wild pitch and William Matthiessen scored on a groundout.
Tom Koehler (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Yankosky (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
