Ernesto’s homer leads AZL Brewers Gold to 7-1 win over AZL Indians Red

PHOENIX (AP) -- Larry Ernesto hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 7-1 win over the AZL Indians Red on Monday.

The home run by Ernesto scored Francis Florentino to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 2-1 lead.

The AZL Brewers Gold later added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Matthew Mika and Ashton McGee scored on an error, while Florentino hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh.

Florentino tripled and singled, driving home three runs for AZL Brewers Gold.

Kelvin Bender (2-2) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Daniel Espino (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.