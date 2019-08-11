Barreto has 4 hits, leads Spokane to 17-3 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Obie Ricumstrict homered and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two, as Spokane beat the Boise Hawks 17-3 on Sunday.

Up 3-1, the Indians extended their lead in the fourth inning when Derwin Barreto hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Blaine Crim.

The Indians punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth. In the fifth, Ricumstrict hit a two-run home run, while David Garcia hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth.

Luis Rosario (3-1) got the win with six innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Boise starter Luke Chevalier (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Spokane remains undefeated against Boise this season at 5-0.