Alexander’s homer leads Hudson Valley to 5-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Hill Alexander hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Sunday.

The home run by Alexander scored Nick Sogard and Garrett Hiott to give the Renegades a 4-0 lead.

The Spinners cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nicholas Northcut hit an RBI double, scoring Stephen Scott.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the seventh when Cristhian Pedroza hit a solo home run.

Joe LaSorsa (5-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lowell starter Yasel Santana (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 4-2 against Lowell this season.