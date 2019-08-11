Frias leads Batavia to 5-0 win over Mahoning Valley

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Julio Frias allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 5-0 win on Sunday.

Frias (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one.

In the fourth inning, Batavia went up 2-0 after J.D. Orr scored on an error and Nic Ready scored on an error. The Muckdogs scored again in the seventh inning when Jack Strunc scored on an error, Michael Hernandez scored on an error and Orr scored on an error.

Liam Jenkins (0-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Scrappers were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.