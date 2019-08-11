Rosario leads Saltillo to 15-6 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 15-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Rosario hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Alejandro Martinez and then hit a solo homer in the fourth off Oswaldo Martinez. Manny Rodriguez homered and singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Saltillo right-hander Salvador Valdez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter A. Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Edgar Robles tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Algodoneros.