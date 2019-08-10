Lake County beats West Michigan 6-4

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Bo Naylor scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 6-4 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday.

The play came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Captains a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Connor Smith hit an RBI double, driving in Jonathan Engelmann.

The Captains tacked on another run in the seventh when Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Engelmann.

Smith was a home run short of the cycle, driving home three runs for Lake County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Araujo (3-4) got the win in relief while Zac Shepherd (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Lake County improved to 10-5 against West Michigan this season.