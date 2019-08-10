Rosario’s double leads Saltillo to 7-5 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 7-5 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

The double by Rosario came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Ricardo Serrano hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Juan Perez.

Laguna cut the deficit to 7-5 on an RBI single by Adrian Gutierrez in the sixth inning.

Saltillo starter Raul Carrillo (9-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reinier Roibal (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.