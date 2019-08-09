Rhinesmith’s single leads Hagerstown to 2-1 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Jacob Rhinesmith hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 2-1 win over the Lexington Legends on Friday.

Justin Connell scored on the play to give the Suns a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on an error.

After Hagerstown added a run in the third on a home run by Jackson Cluff, the Legends cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Chris Hudgins hit an RBI single, scoring Jackson Lueck.

Ryan Williamson (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lexington starter Bryce Hensley (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.