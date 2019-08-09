Miley helps Astros beat Orioles 3-2 for 7th straight victory

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve runs the bases before scoring on a hit by Alex Bregman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team, Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Alex Bregman drove in a run and scored for the Astros, who have won 17 of 20 to open a 10-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

Miley (11-4) allowed one run, five hits and a pair of walks over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander, who went 10-20 with Baltimore in 2016-17, is 5-0 in nine starts since June 17.

After Ryan Pressly struck out two in the eighth with the tying run at second base, Roberto Osuna got three outs for his 26th save, retiring Chris Davis on a liner into the shift to end it.

Jace Peterson and Stevie Wilkerson homered for the Orioles, who have endured a rough week at home against two of the AL's best teams. The AL East-leading Yankees cruised to a three-game sweep before the Astros continued the trend to open this weekend series.

On the positive side, the Orioles ended a 12-game run in which they allowed multiple homers. It was also the first time since July 23 that Baltimore did not give up a long ball.

Houston got started early against Dylan Bundy (5-12). Bregman hit a two-out RBI double in the first inning and scored on a single by Yordan Alvarez.

Peterson got Baltimore to 2-1 with a drive in the fifth.

In the seventh, Robinson Chirinos singled and Altuve tripled to right to provide an insurance run that proved significant after Wilkerson connected off Joe Smith in the bottom half.

DAVIS DUSTUP

Davis struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh and ended up going 0 for 2, two nights after he had to be restrained in the dugout during a flare-up with manager Brandon Hyde. After the team took Thursday off, the two spoke at length Friday afternoon in an effort to put it all behind them.

"I knew right after it happened we were going to be fine, and we are," Davis said.

Hyde said: "We have a lot of respect for each other. It's an incident neither one of us feels good about."

WHY NOT?

The Orioles honored members of the 1989 team, which rode the slogan "Why Not?" all the way to the final weekend of the season before losing the division title to Toronto. One year earlier, Baltimore started 0-21 and finished 54-107. Cal Ripken Jr. joined the festivities and the current Orioles and Astros got into the spirit of the occasion by wearing throwback uniforms from 30 years ago.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: After activating Pressly (knee) from the injured list prior to Friday's game, manager A.J. Hinch said the reliever would immediately be available for high-leverage situations . RHP Brad Peacock (shoulder) will be re-evaluated after throwing rehab outings Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock. . Pitching coach Brent Strom (gastrointestinal issues) has been released from the hospital but will not join the club until next week at the earliest.

UP NEXT

Astros: Obtained in a trade with Toronto on July 31, Aaron Sanchez (4-14, 5.76 ERA) makes his second start for Houston on Saturday. In his Astros debut on Aug. 3, he combined on a no-hitter against Seattle.

Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-5, 5.45 ERA) faces Houston for the second time this season. The first time was on April 6, when the right-hander absorbed a 6-0 loss while pitching for Oakland.