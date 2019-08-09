Lloyd’s homer leads Dayton to 6-1 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 6-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The home run by Lloyd scored Morgan Lofstrom and Miguel Hernandez to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons later added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Eddy Demurias (3-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Cullen Dana (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.