Castano, Diaz lead Jacksonville to 5-1 win over Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Castano tossed a five-hit complete game and Lewin Diaz homered and had two hits, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mississippi Braves 5-1 on Thursday.

Castano (5-1) allowed one run while striking out 13 to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the second, Mississippi tied it up when Connor Lien hit a solo home run.

The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed the lead with four runs in the third inning, including a two-run single by Riley Mahan.

Jasseel De La Cruz (3-7) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Trey Harris tripled, doubled and singled for the Braves. Lien homered and singled.