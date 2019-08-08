Harrison leads Potomac over Frederick 8-2

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- KJ Harrison hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 8-2 on Thursday.

Trailing 3-0 in the first, Frederick cut into the lead when Cadyn Grenier hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jomar Reyes.

The Nationals added to their lead in the eighth inning when Jakson Reetz hit a two-run home run.

Potomac southpaw Nick Raquet (9-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter DL Hall (4-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings.