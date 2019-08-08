Gonzalez’s single leads Mahoning Valley to 6-4 win over Auburn

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Joab Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 6-4 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Thursday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Scrappers.

The single by Gonzalez scored Raynel Delgado and Bryan Lavastida to tie the game 4-4.

The Scrappers took the lead for good in the eighth when Henderson De Oleo scored on a wild pitch.

Serafino Brito (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Trey Turner (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improved to 5-2 against Auburn this season.