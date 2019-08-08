Contreras leads Charleston to 3-1 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Roansy Contreras tossed six scoreless innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Hickory Crawdads in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Contreras (8-5) allowed four hits while striking out three to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Charleston added to its lead when Eric Wagaman hit a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Hickory saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pedro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Anderson to cut the deficit to two.

Grant Wolfram (4-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked three.