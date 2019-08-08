Balazovic leads Fort Myers to 3-0 win over Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Balazovic struck out nine hitters over five innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Balazovic (6-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

In the bottom of the first, Fort Myers grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Trey Cabbage that scored Jacob Pearson. The Miracle then added single runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Michael Davis scored on an error before he doubled to score Aaron Whitefield in the fourth.

Jordan Holloway (3-10) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hammerheads were held off the scoreboard for the 18th time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.