Sports
Del Valle’s homer leads Burlington to 5-3 win over Wisconsin
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Francisco Del Valle hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 5-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Bees and a three-game winning streak for the Timber Rattlers.
The home run by Del Valle capped a four-run inning and gave the Bees a 5-3 lead after Nonie Williams hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
Wisconsin went up 3-0 after Jesus Lujano scored on an error and Thomas Dillard scored on a triple in the first inning and Lujano hit a solo home run in the fourth. Burlington answered in the bottom of the inning when Del Valle hit a solo home run.
Dylan King (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joey Matulovich (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Lujano homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Timber Rattlers.
