Pinto, Durham beats Syracuse in no-hitter

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Ricardo Pinto and three other pitchers combined for a no-hitter, leading the Durham Bulls to a 2-1 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

Pinto (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run over 4 2/3 innings.

Durham went up 2-0 in the third after Nate Lowe hit a solo home run.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Rymer Liriano scored on a groundout.

Corey Oswalt (7-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Rocky Gale reached base three times in the win.