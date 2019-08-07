Lara, Agustin lead Potomac to 5-3 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Gilbert Lara hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Telmito Agustin homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Frederick Keys 5-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Lara capped a two-run inning and gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead after Agustin hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Nationals later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Gage Canning hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Agustin to secure the victory.

Frederick saw its comeback attempt come up short after Will Robertson scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to cut the Potomac lead to 5-3.

Luis Reyes (3-5) got the win in relief while Frederick starter Blaine Knight (1-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Robertson homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Keys.

The teams split the doubleheader after Frederick won the first game 3-2.