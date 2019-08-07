Sports
Phillips, Wallner lead the way for Elizabethton
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Parker Phillips singled three times as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Kingsport Mets 6-3 on Wednesday.
Matt Wallner homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Elizabethton.
Kingsport tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Anthony Dirocie hit an RBI triple, bringing home Tanner Murphy.
After Elizabethton added a run in the sixth when Trevor Jensen scored when a runner was thrown out, the Twins extended their lead in the eighth inning when Janigson Villalobos hit a two-run double.
The Twins tacked on another run in the ninth when Max Smith hit an RBI single, bringing home Wallner.
Erik Cha (5-1) got the win in relief while Jefferson Escorcha (6-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
